Rough night for Duke basketball product in long-awaited return

Former Duke basketball one-and-done forward Brandon Ingram made his long-awaited return for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night after missing their previous 29 games with a bruised left toe.

The 25-year-old former No. 2 overall draft pick hadn’t seen game action since the day after Thanksgiving, and it showed. Ingram played 26 minutes, which is encouraging. But the Pelicans (26-23) lost at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25), 111-102, marking the team’s season-worst sixth-straight loss.

