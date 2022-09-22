Rotary Readers continues at East Aiken School of the Arts | Education

Rotary Readers is back at East Aiken School of the Arts.

The program was able to return for the last few weeks of the 2021-22 school year, but will be held the entire 2022-23 school year. East Aiken Principal Lisa Fallaw said the program is a partnership between the school and Rotary Club of Aiken that started in 2013.

“We’re really invested in it and we’re just so appreciative of these volunteers who take time out of their busy schedule every week to come read to our kids, it really does make a difference and we just love our Rotary Readers,” Fallaw said. “We’re glad that we can have a full year this year after the COVID restriction have been lifted, so we’re excited.”

Rotary Readers returned to East Aiken School of the Arts on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Rotary Readers meet with groups of three to five students in third, fourth and fifth grade.

Rysheeka Bush, with the Rotary Club of Aiken Sunrise, said the Rotary Club of Aiken invited the Sunrise Club to participate and so she has been involved with the program for three years. She said she loves being involved with the program because of how important reading is for students.

“I’ve worked with children for over 20 years, and I believe education is so important,” Bush said. “I believe that’s the gateway to great things.”

For Bush, she said she loves to see the students light up because they’ve learned something new from the book or learned how to pronounce a word they’ve been working on.

Patrick Pratt is in his fifth year with Rotary Readers and is involved with the program because of how important reading is.

“I think reading is a key to just about everything for the future of the kids and really enjoy the interaction with them,” Pratt said. “…they ask good questions, hopefully we spur them on and it’s just fun for us, just as much fun for us as I hope it is for them.”

Fifth grader Erin Johnson said her favorite thing about Rotary Readers is getting to read and learn more. On Sept. 20 they read “The World’s Worst Hurricanes.”

“Hurricanes are dangerous and scary,” Johnson said about what she learned that day.

Ja’Ryaih Butler, another fifth grader, said what she enjoys most about Rotary Readers is the people and the books.

“I get to be with some of my friends and I get to read books because I like reading books a lot,” Butler said.

For fifth grader Elysia Spencer, she also likes getting to read and spend time with her friends during Rotary Readers.

While the primary groups are involved the older students, Fallaw said there is a special group called “Tuesday friends” that comes to the school.

“(They) work with 4K on literacy, arts and graded activities. That group, they have a lot of fun.”

With the 10-year anniversary of Rotary Readers coming up, Fallaw said they are hoping to celebrate it at the end of the school year.