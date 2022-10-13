Rotary Golf Tournament winners announced

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club Hosted its 13th Annual Golf Tournament at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club on Saturday, September 17. This is the Club’s biggest fundraiser and allows them to do the work in the community that they do.

The First Place Winners were Paul Tworog, Kevin Riley, Scott Wiley and Alex Cardamore.

The Second Place Winners were Mark Nolette, Anthony Fagone, Larry Ross and Merlin Bahr.

The Third Place Winners were Tim Raymond, Pat Carroll, Mike Kim, and Chris Adair.

Other Golfers won the driving and putting contests.

Golfers in the scramble tournament were of varied levels of ability, allowing even the newest golfers to compete with the more experienced golfers.

A special thank you to all our Platinum sponsors, including Coleman Industries, Dyer Septic & Excavation, Hancock Lumber, and Norway Savings Bank. Our Gold sponsors are also so appreciated including Boca Raton Rotary Club, Clement Bros. Lawn & Landscape, Edward Jones-Bridgton, Jessica Putnam, Financial Advisor, Key Bank-Bridgton, and Stella’s on the Square.

All Golfers enjoyed a breakfast sandwich provided by Mane Catering, coffee from Dunkin Donuts, and a barbecue luncheon prepared by Bridgton Highlands.

George Klauber, Event Coordinator, remarked at BHCC, “Rotary always looks forward to this golf tournament. We love working with Bridgton Highlands Country Club. The staff is so professional. And we know the golfers have a great time. We look forward to welcoming them all back for next year’s event.”

For more information about the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, check out its website at https://lakeregionrotary.com and its Facebook Page. For specific questions, reach out to President Aaron Hagan at [email protected]