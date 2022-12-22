Rotary Club auctions original artwork to fund Friendswood ISD Grants
This school year, 13 Friendswood ISD fine arts Grants worth $4,680 will be filled thanks to a new art-focused initiative that raised money for theater, music and art programs in the district.
The Friendswood Rotary Club worked with the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation to organize an online auction featuring 36 original pieces from local and student artists as well as from some of the district’s fine arts educators.
The works in the 12X12 Art Project, which were displayed at the Friendswood Library and sold online from Nov. 9 through Dec. 9, represented a range of genres and styles and were in a variety of mediums including fabric, oils, epoxy resin and acrylic.