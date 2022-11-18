Rosters set for Inaugural WCCA all-star volleyball match

By:



Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4:14 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ella Bringe, right, blocks against Ligonier Valley during the Penn-Trafford volleyball tournament Sept. 17.

A new event has joined the Westmoreland County Coaches Association sports rotation.

Players from 16 teams will converge on Ligonier Valley for the first WCCA All-Star Girls Volleyball Match at 6 pm Tuesday.

The all-senior event will feature East vs. West with players selected by coaches.

Rosters are as follows:

East

Ellie Althof, OH, Greensburg Central Catholic

Emma Blair, MH, Latrobe

Ella Bringe, RS, Hempfield

Isabella DePalma, OH, Derry

Kayla Desak, L, Greensburg Central Catholic

Kaylee Doppelheuer, OH, Southmoreland

Taylor Doppelheuer, MH, Southmoreland

Lily Fenton, S, Latrobe

May Krehlik, OH, Latrobe

Laurel Uhlinger, OH, Greensburg Salem

Ruby Wallace, OH, Ligonier Valley

Sasha Whitfield, OH, Derry

Coaches: Drew Vosefski, Latrobe; Dan Boring, Southmoreland

West

Sophia Alvarez, S, Norwin

Avery Bain, OH, Burrell

Taylor Barr, S, Burrell

Ella Evans, MH, Franklin Regional

Sydney Joyce, S, Kiski Area

Kaelynn Loffredo, MH, Penn-Trafford

Sara Olson, DS, Norwin

Sydney Petko, OH/RH, Norwin

Gia Pezze, L, Penn-Trafford

Kate Schall, OH, Penn-Trafford

Lily Shahan, MH, Belle Vernon

Jessica Staraniec, OH, Valley

Halie Walmsley, OH, Valley

Coaches: Alysson Shirey, Burrell; Jim Schall, Penn-Trafford

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle VernonBurrell, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg CC, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley