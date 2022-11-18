Rosters set for Inaugural WCCA all-star volleyball match
Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4:14 PM
A new event has joined the Westmoreland County Coaches Association sports rotation.
Players from 16 teams will converge on Ligonier Valley for the first WCCA All-Star Girls Volleyball Match at 6 pm Tuesday.
The all-senior event will feature East vs. West with players selected by coaches.
Rosters are as follows:
East
Ellie Althof, OH, Greensburg Central Catholic
Emma Blair, MH, Latrobe
Ella Bringe, RS, Hempfield
Isabella DePalma, OH, Derry
Kayla Desak, L, Greensburg Central Catholic
Kaylee Doppelheuer, OH, Southmoreland
Taylor Doppelheuer, MH, Southmoreland
Lily Fenton, S, Latrobe
May Krehlik, OH, Latrobe
Laurel Uhlinger, OH, Greensburg Salem
Ruby Wallace, OH, Ligonier Valley
Sasha Whitfield, OH, Derry
Coaches: Drew Vosefski, Latrobe; Dan Boring, Southmoreland
West
Sophia Alvarez, S, Norwin
Avery Bain, OH, Burrell
Taylor Barr, S, Burrell
Ella Evans, MH, Franklin Regional
Sydney Joyce, S, Kiski Area
Kaelynn Loffredo, MH, Penn-Trafford
Sara Olson, DS, Norwin
Sydney Petko, OH/RH, Norwin
Gia Pezze, L, Penn-Trafford
Kate Schall, OH, Penn-Trafford
Lily Shahan, MH, Belle Vernon
Jessica Staraniec, OH, Valley
Halie Walmsley, OH, Valley
Coaches: Alysson Shirey, Burrell; Jim Schall, Penn-Trafford
