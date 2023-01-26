Rosters for this summer’s Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game released

By Michael Kinney

Photo of Washington’s Caleb Bruce (left) by Karen Schwartz

When Washington knocked off Oklahoma City Millwood in the Class 2A championship, they had one distinct advantage.

The Warriors were able to control the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball against the Falcons.

So, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the Warriors not only landed two players on the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State list, but both were linemen.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button