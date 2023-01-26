Rosters for this summer’s Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game released

By Michael Kinney

Photo of Washington’s Caleb Bruce (left) by Karen Schwartz

When Washington knocked off Oklahoma City Millwood in the Class 2A championship, they had one distinct advantage.

The Warriors were able to control the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball against the Falcons.

So, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the Warriors not only landed two players on the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State list, but both were linemen.

Caleb Bruce (offensive line) and Hayden Milner (defensive line) were both named to the OCA West All-State team, which was released Wednesday.

The East and West teams are made up of Seniors from each class, from 6AI to 8-man. However, no team was allowed to have more than two players make the All-State team.

Joining Washington with two players to land on the West All-State team was Edmond Deer Creek (Dale Miller, Teddy Amorosi), 5A state Champion Midwest City Carl Albert (Ta’Shawn James, Reed DeQuasie), Edmond Santa Fe (Chris Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Ashford), and Bishop McGuinness (Vincent Shivers, Harrison Wright).

Leading the charge for the East was 6AII Champion Stillwater (Gage Gundy, Jakobe Sanders), Grove (Emmanual Crawford, Hagen Hacker), Cushing (Blake Berlowitz, Camden Crooks), Gore (Gabe Dozier, Garrett Douthit), Jenks (Ty Walls, Cooper Crissup), 6AI Champion Bixby (Luke Hasz, Cale Fugate), Verdigris (Yale Gray, Reese Roller) and McAlester (Garrett Shumway, Chaz Bradley).

Other notables who made the team include Dewar’s Ashton Hawkins, Maud’s Braxton Street and Timberlake’s Merric Judd, who were the players from 8-man teams to make the two squads.

Some of the top recruits in the 2023 class also found their names listed. They include Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson (Oklahoma), Putnam City’s Taje McCoy (Colorado), Millwood’s Rickey Hunt Jr. (Ohio) and Del City’s Kanijal Thomas (Kansas State).

The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Game is scheduled for July 28 at 7 pm A site has not been determined as of yet.