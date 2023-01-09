Roster changes – The Oracle

South Florida football has been working hard to rebuild its roster in the offseason after losing notable players from the transfer portal.

In the midst of new coaching hires, sophomore running back Brian Battie declared he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 6. Even though the Bulls are losing one of their star players, a handful of promising prospects have also committed to USF.

Here is how South Florida’s new roster is shaping up as they prepare for the 2023 spring game.

Battie enters transfer Portal

News of the running back leaving the Bulls came as a surprise since Battie said he had no intention of leaving after the Heartbreak loss to UCF in November.

“I like to finish where I started,” Battie said in the post-game press conference.

When the news broke on Twitter, it left fans shocked. Battie was a huge asset for the Bulls in the 2022 season. The running back ranked second in the AAC in rushing with 98.8 yards per game. He finished with 1,186 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and led USF to have the sixth best rushing season in the university’s history.

He now joins the list of Noteworthy South Florida football players who entered the transfer portal. Sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has joined Colorado, Graduate student Antonio Grier Jr. is now playing for Arkansas, senior running back Jared Mangham is at Michigan State and junior kicker Spencer Shrader has committed to Notre Dame.

Without Battie, USF still has running backs sophomore K’Wan Powell and Seniors Michel Dukes and Kelley Joiner Jr. returning.

South Florida also recently welcomed incoming freshman Jaylen Johnson, who finished his senior high school season with 1,335 yards, 21 touchdowns and 199 carries.

Commit from IMG Academy Jarvis Lee

Incoming freshman Jarvis Lee will serve as USF’s newest cornerback. The three-star Recruit from IMG Academy was ranked the No. 89 cornerback in the country and the No. 117 prospect in the country by 247Sports.

Lee helped IMG Academy go 8-1 during his senior year after previously posting 79 tackles and seven interceptions at Clay High School. He will be the second player directly from IMG Academy on the current roster, following junior defensive back Jayden Curry.

USF’s only graduating defensive back was Joshua Green, making him the only needed replacement after senior Daquan Evans withdrew himself from the transfer portal. Lee’s versatility and speed will greatly help the Bulls based on how he adjusts to college playing.

University of Florida transfer Lloyd Summerall

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Lloyd Summerall will be the newest addition to USF’s defense. He Mostly saw action on special teams for the Gators and played in 11 games last season.

Before appearing in his 28 career games, he helped lead Lakeland to a Class 7A state title. Summerall posted 117 tackles and 14.5 sacks in his high school career.

Recruiting Insider for 247Sports Luke Stampini wrote about his NFL draft potential when Scouting him in 2018.

“Considerable experience as a traditional, hand-in-the-dirt edge player who may develop into three-down linemen before college career wraps up,” Stampini said. “Middle round NFL draft choice with early round upside.”

Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie

Former Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Bryce Archie will be coming to South Florida with three years of eligibility.

He most recently played in the Birmingham Bowl when he stepped in after Chanticleers redshirt senior quarterbacks Grayson McCall and Jarrett Guest were injured.

The Georgia native was the No. 58 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by Rivals. Archie is also a multi-sport athlete and was intending to pitch for the Chanticleers’ baseball team.

Coach Alex Golesh said in a press conference on Dec. 22 that junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon will miss the spring due to rehab. Archie will join freshman Byrum Brown, sophomore Jordan Smith and redshirt freshman Gunnar Smith to add depth to the quarterback room.