Rosten leads Oxnard College men’s soccer team to state championship

The odds weren’t just long. They bordered is impossible.

Considering the grand stage, the Dynastic opposition and the swamp-like conditions, Odin Rosten was bold to take on three Defenders on his own in the Waning stages of the CCCAA state final.

But that’s what made the moment unforgettable.

The sophomore Attacker scored both goals, including the game-winning goal with four minutes to play, to lift the Oxnard College men’s soccer team to the state championship with a 2-1 win over Mt. San Antonio College in a driving rainstorm Sunday night at American River College in Sacramento.

“Odin had an Odin game,” said sophomore Danny Orozco. “He does things that only Odin can do.”

The St. Bonaventure High Graduate was named state tournament MVP as the Condors (22-1-1) delivered their second state championship by finally beating California Community College’s men’s soccer dynasty.

“That’s just a little sneak peak of what Odin can do,” Oxnard goalkeeper Efrain Perez said. “He’s just coming up so clutch this season. It’s just unbelievable what we do on that field.”

Oxnard College Attacker Odin Rosten dribbles the ball in the first half of the CCCAA men's soccer state final Sunday night in Sacramento. Rosten was named tournament MVP after scoring two goals to lift the Condors to a 2-1 win over Mt. College of San Antonio.

Mt. SAC (17-7-2) had won six of the previous 13 state titles and handed visiting Oxnard its only loss of the season, 3-0 on Sept. 27.

“Since we went to Mt. SAC and had a pretty terrible night in September, we haven’t lost,” Oxnard head Coach Ross Greaney said. “For the guys to take a butt-kicking like that and improve and grow from it and take on all the challenges that came their way … it’s just an amazing achievement by a special group of guys.”

