Rossview High parts ways with volleyball Coach after suspension, complaints

This story has been updated and edited since its previous posting.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School has parted ways with head volleyball Coach Tishara Hicks, who said leading the Hawks team may not have aligned with her “culture, coaching philosophies, and expectations.”

The school gave Hicks a notice of suspension for the rest of the 2022 season and a non-renewal for next year. She was reprimanded in September, which resulted in a week’s suspension. It was for concerns about supervision of the team, lack of professionalism, use of profanity in front of players and creating an atmosphere of hostility and division among players, the reprimand said.

During her time away from the team, players and parents complained to the administration about the Coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled the student athletes.

After hearing what the players and parents had to say, on Sept. 23 Rossview served Hicks a notice of suspension for the rest of the season and a non-renewal for next year.

Hicks says she resigned

Hicks told Clarksville Now that she resigned as coach on Sept. 13, after a meeting with Rossview officials.

“It was the best resolution to resign in order to salvage the relationships among players. I realize Rossview may not have aligned with my culture, coaching philosophies, and expectations. I wish the program nothing but success.”

“The volleyball program at Rossview High School has the potential to be number one in the district.”

She cited several recent victories, including last year’s team qualifying for sectionals, landing second in district, and making runner-up in both district and regional tournaments.

“I felt confident in receiving the head Coach position at Rossview High School being the first African American head Coach to Coach in the volleyball program. I brought a background of player experience in both high school and collegiate ball, along with three years of coaching experience. I chose to implement some of the things I’ve learned through playing and coaching because I knew things would have been appreciated and respected. With the goal to take the program from good to great. Unfortunately, I was wrong. Discipline, Dedication and structure were the biggest issues that were absent in the program. The first year came with some problems, yet that was expected being a new coach. The team still managed to overcome adversity and exceed past expectations,” Hicks said.

“At the beginning of my second year, I was brought in by the request of the administration to change my coaching staff, due to our age. Creating a setback in the coaching staff by being required to add a new Coach with different expectations and experiences. This led to the program’s recent mishaps. The Hired Assistant who worked in the school had a meeting, leaving the players unsupervised, being a reason for my suspension. Along with the Disapproval of my decision to sit on the sideline during a game and creating an animosity between the girls by bringing JV players up to play on Varsity.

“As the season continued, the complaints grew out of hand. These complaints and concerns were never brought to my attention. Parents decided to take it among themselves to speak with the administration first. Again, I wish the program nothing but success.”

Rossview volleyball

Hicks’ was hired as the Lady Hawks head coach last season. During her time as the Rossview volleyball coach, she compiled an overall record of 21-23. This includes a 13-15 record from the 2022-23 season, when the Hawks finished as the runner-up in their district championship and in their regional championship as well.

According to Hicks, Assistant Coach Linsie Fernlund took over as the interim head coach following her suspension on Sept. 9. Rossview volleyball finished this season with a record of 10-13, and ended the year winning only two of their last seven matches under Fernlund.

Hicks said she will return to her everyday life as a teacher at Kenwood High, with hopes of returning to coaching in the near future.