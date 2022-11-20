Rossonere fumble two-goal lead twice

It looked like it was going to be a very good afternoon for AC Milan Women but it ended up being the opposite. The Rossonere conceded the 3-3 equalizer against Como in the last minute and will feel very disappointed with the result.

Maurizio Ganz’s side was under pressure to get the win this afternoon and although it started well, leading 2-0 at one point, it ended a nightmare. Ganz continues to have a lot to think about and it remains to be seen when, and if, he will lose his job.

Lindsey Thomas broke her own goalscoring drought (10 games) with a nice brace in the first half of the game and it looked like Milan were in control. However, Como pulled one back just before the break and that was the lifeline they needed.

Laura Fusetti’s 3-1 looked and perhaps should have been the end of it, but the away side refused to give up, scoring the 3-2 goal in the 75th minute. In the final minute of injury time, they got a penalty (a clear foul by Valentina Bergamaschi) and managed to convert it.

3-3 it ended and as said, Ganz sure has a lot to think about as Milan now sit in 5th place (out of 10), 11 points behind the league leaders Roma.