Ross Steelman Invited to Walker Cup Practice – Men’s Golf – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior golfer Ross Steelman is one of 16 Amateur players who have been invited to in a practice session Dec. 15-18 for the 2023 Walker Cup Match in Jupiter, Fla. The International Team Selection Committee of the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced the invitations Tuesday. Steelman, in his second year at Tech following a transfer from the University of Missouri, is currently the No. 22-ranked Amateur in the world according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Columbia, Mo., native has reached match play in each of the past two US Amateur Championships, advancing to the quarterfinals in 2021 and falling in the round of 64 last August. He was the stroke-play medalist and advanced to the quarterfinals of match play at the Western Amateur, and he was the stroke-play runner-up and reached the round of 16 at the North & South Amateur. This fall, Steelman played in two of Tech’s four tournaments, finishing fifth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate and 21St at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, and finished the fall season ranked No. 24 nationally in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index.

18, of Indian Trail, NC (Tennessee, freshman) Michael Thorbjornsen, 21, of Wellesley, Mass. (Stanford, junior) Hagestad, a two-time USGA Champion (2016 and 2021 US Mid-Amateur), is the only player with previous Walker Cup experience (2017, 2019, 2021) to be invited to the practice session. “This serves as another step in the process of team selection and is an opportunity for all involved to become more familiar with each other and begin to build team camaraderie,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief Championships officer. “These decorated amateurs represent a talented group of potential team members, but we expect others will also be considered as the selection process moves toward its conclusion.” Mike McCoy, of Des Moines, Iowa, will Captain the USA Team for the 2023 Walker Cup Match. He won the 2013 US Mid-Amateur Championship, becoming the second-oldest Champion in the event’s history at age 50. He has competed in 65 USGA championships, including 20 US Amateurs, and was a member of the 2015 USA Walker Cup Team at Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s Golf Club in England. Earlier this year, McCoy won the R&A Senior Amateur Championship at Royal Dornoch in Scotland. An invitation to the Walker Cup practice session does not guarantee selection to the team. Players not invited will also be considered for inclusion on the team. Ten of the 16 players from the December 2020 Walker Cup practice session competed on the USA Team in May 2021, when the USA defeated Great Britain and Ireland, 14-12, at Seminole. Seven of the 16 players who attended the December 2018 practice session made the 2019 USA Team that defeated GB&I, 15½-10½, at Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), in Merseyside, England. Georgia Tech was represented on both of those teams, with Andy Ogletree (2020) and Tyler Strafaci (2021) earning their spots on the team after winning the US Amateur. The 49th Match will be played on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, Sept. 2-3, 2023. The Match is played over two days with 18 singles matches and eight foursomes (alternate-shot) matches. The USA leads the overall series that began in 1922, 38-9-1, but it has been tremendously competitive over the last three decades, with the USA holding just a 10-7 advantage in the Match since 1989. The R&A will select the 10 members of the GB&I Team, which represents England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.