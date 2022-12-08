Ross’ Signs with ULM Men’s Golf for 2023-24

Tim Baldwin

ULM Director of Golf and Men’s Golf Head Coachannounced Tuesday, December 6, the signing of Tommaso Rossi to an Athletic Scholarship for the 2023-24 season.

A native of Vigevano, Italy, Rossin plans to major in business at ULM. He has a +2.3 Handicap and has a stroke average of 72. He was second overall at the Italian National Open, where he played with professionals and finished as the low amateur. He was the Winner of the U-18 match play Championship qualifying, finished fourth at the Trofeo Castelconturbia and ninth at the U-18 Italian Stroke Play Championship. His SPWAR ranking is No. 456 in the world, including being the No. 5 ranked U-18 player in Italy and the No. 47 ranked U-18 player in Europe.

“Tommaso is a strong competitor,” Baldwin said. “He will add quality depth to our team and will take for a starting position upon arrival to campus.”

“I’m excited to join the ULM golf team in August,” Rossin said. “After a call with Coach Baldwin, I felt that ULM is the place for me. I liked what he told me about his program, the facilities and campus. My goal is to have a great impact on his team. I will do my best to win tournaments on the Collegiate circuit and help the team reach the highest level, while being a good student at the same time. I can’t wait to start my Adventure at ULM.”

Rossin is the fourth member of the 2023 ULM men’s golf signing class, joining Octave Bailo, Ylan Guerin Pozzalo and Louis Anceaux.

2023 ULM Men’s Golf Signing Class (As of Dec. 7)