Ross Library exceeds book sale goal | News, Sports, Jobs

LOCK HAVEN — Annie Halenbake Ross Library would like to thank the community for their support last week during the Annual Book Sale, where the library met its goal of $6,000 in sales.

The event started with a Bang on Tuesday night with the first ever Preview Night and continued with a record-breaking opening day. The sale continued at an even pace and several sections of books sold out by Saturday afternoon.

While the sale is officially over, books remain for purchase. They can be obtained at a steep discount on the patio and paid for at the library’s front desk. Educators and nonprofit groups are encouraged to take books at no charge.

The remainder of the books will be available for free after a time. Some will be given to Better World Books and various Nonprofits while others will find new life as crafting material for several planned library programs. Books that do not find homes after a set length of time will be recycled.

The library would like to thank volunteers who counted books and kept the tables stocked throughout the course of the sale, and also spent several days setting up beforehand. The library is also grateful for the work of the staff, who have put many weeks worth of effort into the event. The book sale could not have happened without everyone’s hard work.

Ross Library would also like to thank their sponsors: Schlessinger Communications, WBLF, QWIK Rock, WSQV, WVSQ and WBPZ.

Annie Halenbake Ross Library is a Pa Forward Gold Star Library and a Clinton County United Way Partner organization.