Rosner Wrap: Islanders Timo Meier Talk, Connor Bedard’s OT Goal

Good morning peeps. The New York Islanders are back in action tonight, but it’s a late one as they play the Vancouver Canucks at 10 PM ET. They will skate this afternoon (morning) in Vancouver, as we could see Cal Clutterbuck return to the lineup.

Before we get to the New York Islanders stories to know and the rest of what the Hockey Now network has to offer, we need to discuss what 17-year-old Connor Bedard did for Team Canada in their Quarter Final Matchup against Slovakia.

He had two goals on the night, the first setting a new Canadian record for most career points at the IIHF World Juniors, passing Eric Lindros with 32. His 15th goal passed former Islanders forward Jordan Eberle for most career goals at the tournament.

And to cap the night off, Bedard scored one of the filthier overtime goals you will ever see as he sent Canada to the semi-finals:

NYI HOCKEY NOW

As the New York Islanders search for a high-caliber player to bring in, San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier could be an option: New York Islanders.

With netminder Semyon Varlamov being activated off of Injury Reserve, with Cory Schneider returning to Bridgeport, the Islanders now have $6.582 million in deadline cap space. Here’s a quick explanation of how deadline cap space works: New York Islanders.

Here are three potential locations and opponents for the New York Islanders if the NHL decides to include Long Island in an outdoor game in the coming years. New York Islanders

Following the team, New York Islanders head Coach Lane Lambert seemed disappointed with what transpired on the Climate Pledge Arena ice. New York Islanders.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Washington Hockey Now: After being shorthanded for a majority of the season, the Washington Capitals are finally starting to get healthy, and it couldn’t come at a better time. But now there are roster decisions to be made: Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It should have been simple. Five Pittsburgh Penguins were in a defending position against just three attacking Boston Bruins. Yet, in a flash, the Penguins’ advantage became a disadvantage, and Taylor Hall had a clear path to the net while Jake DeBrusk went to the net: Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers saw young players shine in their 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks as they completed a sweep up the California teams for the first time in NHL history: Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have had quite a few bright spots this season, but there are five big surprises that stand out above the rest during 2022: Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights prevailed with a big road win against the Defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche Monday night at Ball Arena 3-2: Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche dropped their fourth consecutive game on Monday night, falling 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. After the game, Nathan MacKinnon spoke in the Locker room, as well as head Coach Jared Bednar: Colorado Avalanche.