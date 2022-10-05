Rosholt, Summerhays Lead Women’s Golf to Fourth Place Finish

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf wrapped up the 2022 Windy City Collegiate on Tuesday at Exmoor Country Club.

Arizona State (+27/891) saved their best round for last, firing a 291 (+3) to move from seventh place into a tie for fourth on the final day. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team improved their score by six strokes each round, eventually carding the fifth-best round of the day. In a field with nine teams ranked in the latest WGCA Poll, Arizona State earned a spot in the Top-4, finishing tied with No. 10 Duke and ahead of No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Florida, and No. 23 Michigan in addition to host school Northwestern.

A pair of sophomores led the charge for the Sun Devils, as Calynne Rosholt and Grace Summerhays were excellent on the final day. They both delivered 71’s (-1) and set the tone with strong play on the front nine, helping ASU make a jump. Rosholt finished tied for 12th and Summerhays tied for 19th, with both putting together a Top-20 performance in one of the top fields of the Fall season. Freshmen Beth Coulter and Paula Schulz-Hanssen each had bright moments, with Coulter shooting a 72 (E) in the second round and Schulz-Hanssen doing the same today.

It is hard to imagine a better start than to a round than what Calynne Rosholt did over her first nine holes. She shot a bogey-free 33 on the front nine, setting a tone with a four-under start. Grace Summerhays wasn’t far behind, as she also got birdie putts to drop. Summerhays went two-under on the front nine thanks to three birdies. Beth Coulter remained steady to begin her round, settling at even after two birdies on the front nine. Paula Schulz-Hanssen matched Coulter in completing the front nine at even, setting herself up for a successful day. All five Sun Devils were solid on the front nine, including Ashley Menne ending at one-over.

Schulz-Hanssen continued to piece together a career-low round, finishing the back nine at even to shoot 72 (E) for the day. She avoided making many mistakes and was able to get birdies to fall during the back half of her round. Summerhays remained strong, with the lone blemish on the back nine a bogey on 18. Despite that, she finished under par in the final round for the second straight tournament to start the 2022 season. Calynne Rosholt ended up going five-under through her first 13 holes, one of the best stretches of golf in her career.

“We had a really good week in the Windy City playing in this tournament with a very strong field,” Coach Farr-Kaye remarked after the round. “What we have been focusing on is getting better every day and we certainly did that this week, including a very good day today. We bumped ourselves up to a tie for fourth, which was encouraging.”

“Every single member of this team is working hard and doing a great job,” Coach Farr-Kaye added. “We have two more tournaments coming up as we are half way through the Fall. It is another strong field at the Stanford Intercollegiate and then we follow that up with the Pac-12 Preview in Hawaii. The goal is to take it one day at a time and get better every day. Access ourselves and go from there. We are very young and have a lot to learn. And we know that, but it is great to see the progress.”

“It is exciting to see different players step up,” Coach Farr-Kaye concluded. “Calynne with another Top-20 and solid finish.”

Place Team 1 2 3 Thu Par T4 #14 Arizona State 303 297 291 +27 T4 #10 Duke 300 297 294 +27 6 #5 Texas 299 304 289 +28 7 #3 Virginia 302 299 297 +34

Arizona State will head to a familiar place when they compete at the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 21-23 at Stanford Golf Course. The Sun Devils have participated in this event over 20 times, claiming several team and individual victories. The 2022 edition features one of the premiere fields of any tournament, regardless of the season. Well. 1 Stanford and Defending National Champion Stanford will host. Stay tuned for more information on the tournament.

“We will work hard over the next two weeks while we are home, then it is off to Stanford,” Coach Farr-Kaye mentioned.

ANNA NORDQVIST = HALL OF FAMER

Sun Devil Women’s Golf Legend Anna Nordqvist will officially be inducted into the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame as a part of the 2022 class. The entire class will be honored on the field at Halftime of Saturday’s Sun Devil Football game against Washington at 1 PM MST.

“We are extremely proud of Anna for all that she has accomplished in her illustrious career,” Sun Devil Women’s Golf Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye remarked. “She is a proud Sun Devil and is very deserving of this honor. There is no doubt she is one of the best players we have ever had come through our program.”

Nordqvist is one of seven Hall of Fame inductees as part of a loaded 2022 class, joined by two Hall of Distinction selections. Nordqvist becomes the 19th individual from Sun Devil Women’s Golf to enter the Hall of Fame and is the 20th overall inductee with ties to the program. This is the second consecutive class in which Women’s Golf has been represented. The most recent inductions took place back in 2019, when the 1995 Women’s Golf team was honored.

