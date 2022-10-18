Roseville Area High Schools Kick Off Special Olympics Sports Program

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) is pleased to announce the launch of its Unified Sports Program for 2022, which is Affiliated with the Special Olympics. The program brings together students with and without Intellectual Disabilities to be part of the same team and engage in friendly competition. In 2021-2022, the program engaged more than 4,000 students.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District believes that by giving special education and general education students an opportunity to share the field in sports is one way that preconceptions and false ideas can be overcome among students of all abilities. Our opponent is intolerance, and only shoulder-to-shoulder as teammates can we defeat it.

RJUHSD invites members of the media to attend or highlight the first event.

WHO: Roseville Joint Union High School District and the Unified Sports Program

WHAT: First soccer match for the RJUHSD Unified Sports Program, which will consist of multiple games.

WHEN: October 28 from 9:30 am to 12 pm We encourage members of the media to arrive by 9:30 am for opening ceremonies at 10 am

WHERE: Oakmont High School, 1710 Cirby Way, Roseville CA 95661

Five Unified sports events will be held this season between all six comprehensive school sites, including Soccer at Oakmont High School, Basketball at Woodcreek High School, Kickball at West Park High School, Softball at Antelope High School, and Track & Field at Granite Bay High School. Student participation varies from one site to another.

About RJUHSD

The Roseville Joint Union High School District serves the educational needs of more than 10,000 students. Geographically, the district includes portions of both Placer and Sacramento counties including the City of Roseville, the Granite Bay community, and a portion of Antelope.

The district currently operates six comprehensive high schools, a continuation school, an adult school, and an independent study school. Our high schools are responsible for educating students from three local “partner” K-8 school districts: Dry Creek, Eureka and Roseville City school districts.

About Unified Sports

Special Olympics is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. Unified Sports joins people with and without Intellectual Disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away.

