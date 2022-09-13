Rosecrans girls soccer rolls on road

UPPER ARLINGTON — Sydnee Maxwell and Chloe Zemba carried the Rosecrans offense, scoring five times between them in a 6-1 win against host Columbus Wellington on Monday night.

Maxwell scored three times and Zemba twice, while Maxwell also had an assist. Kerry Thompson also scored for the Bishops; Avery Maxwell and Ella Lambert chipped in assists.

A strong defensive cause was fueled by Maddi Pugh, Alaina Berry, Jenna McLoughlin, Abby Solt and Katie Ward.

New Lexington 2, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2: Lilah Carson and Jada Dixon had goals for the Panthers in a nonleague tie at Jim Rockwell Stadium.

Carson scored first to spot New Lex the early lead, but the Irish answered with two straight to take aa 2-1 edge. Dixon’s goal in the 29th minute of the second half saved the tie.

