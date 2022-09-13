Rosecrans girls soccer rolls on road

UPPER ARLINGTON — Sydnee Maxwell and Chloe Zemba carried the Rosecrans offense, scoring five times between them in a 6-1 win against host Columbus Wellington on Monday night.

Maxwell scored three times and Zemba twice, while Maxwell also had an assist. Kerry Thompson also scored for the Bishops; Avery Maxwell and Ella Lambert chipped in assists.

A strong defensive cause was fueled by Maddi Pugh, Alaina Berry, Jenna McLoughlin, Abby Solt and Katie Ward.

New Lexington 2, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2: Lilah Carson and Jada Dixon had goals for the Panthers in a nonleague tie at Jim Rockwell Stadium.

Carson scored first to spot New Lex the early lead, but the Irish answered with two straight to take aa 2-1 edge. Dixon’s goal in the 29th minute of the second half saved the tie.

Volleyball

Tri-Valley 25, 25, 18, 25, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, 22, 25, 13: Lexi Howe and Eva Dittmar combined for 38 kills as the Scotties rolled to a nonleague win on the road.

Howe’s 22 kills led the team and she also had 11 digs, while Dittmar added 16 kills and Kenzie Albertson four aces among her 17-of-17 serving effort.

Ingrid Dittmar served up 37 assists and Caity Journey tallied 15 digs for the Scotties.

Boys Golf

John Glenn 326, Meadowbrook 363, Buckeye Trail 388: Braden Rice and Hayden Gensor shared medalist honors with 80 in the Guernsey County Invitational at par-72 Cambridge Country Club.

Noah Dever and CJ Dolan added 84 for John Glenn; Ben Coss shot 84, Damon Baier 86 and Steve Grafton 92 for Meadowbrook, and Blake Miller (92), Washington Miller (97) and Carson Raber (97) paced Buckeye Trail.

Cambridge, which didn’t field enough for a team, saw Bradyn Gregg post 88 and Jackson Reed 90.

Sheridan 174, Morgan 206: Medalist Blake Turnes shot 39 to pace the Generals in a Muskingum Valley League win at Coyote Run.

Reed Coconis added 42, Cael Dowdell 45 and Cooper Winders 48 for the Generals, who improved to 15-5 in league play.

Wyatt Weaver posted 48, Nate Silvus 49, Emma Miller 51 and Craig Gorrell 58 for Morgan (4-15 MVL).

Girls Golf

John Glenn 172, Sheridan 206: Elise Abrams and Abby McCullough had 42s to pace the field for the Muskies in an MVL match at Cambridge Country Club.

Addy Burris posted 43 and Carlie Ellsworth 45 for the Muskies, who improved to 36-6.

Ryan Satterfield shot 44, Morgan Wamer 47 and Adi Calendine 57 for Sheridan; Haven Jenkins posted 58.

Philo 239, West M 245: Brianna Mortimer took medalist honors with 45 to pace the Electrics in an MVL match at Fuller’s Fairways.

Taylor Winland added 61, Grace Hargraves 63 and Alaina Wahl 72 for the Electrics; Bella Henderson shot 52, Jess Shawger 59, Emma Sprankle 65 and Reagan Davis 69 for West.

Boys Soccer

Lakewood 3, Sheridan 2: Josiah Hamilton and Jim Swain had a goal and an assist each for the Generals in a nonleague loss to the neighboring Lancers.

The Generals generated 12 shots on goal.

Maysville 4, Rosecrans 0: The Panthers registered the shutout in a nonleague match against the Bishops at the Maysville Athletic Complex.

Steven Porter had 11 saves for Rosecrans.

No details were reported for Maysville.