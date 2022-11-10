Rose Named Defensive Player of the Year; Women’s Soccer Earns Six All-Ivy Honors

PRINCETON, NJ – Harvard Women’s soccer was well represented in the 2022 All-Ivy Awards, as sophomore defender, Jade Rose was named the Ivy League’s Defensive Player of the Year and five others were named to All-Ivy League teams this afternoon.

Rose was joined on the All-Ivy First Team as a sophomore midfielder Hannah Bebar and senior midfielder Sophie Hirst . Additionally, sophomore forward Ainsley Ahmadian and sophomore midfielder Josefine Hasbo were named to the All-Ivy Second Team. Hannah Griffin rounded out the Accolades by securing a spot on the All-Ivy Honorable Mention list.

These six student-athletes all played a large role in helping the Crimson post an 11-1-3 record, and undefeated 5-0-2 record in the Ivy League and finish ranked No. 14 in the NCAA RPI.

One of the most feared Defenders in the Ivy League, Rose led a Harvard defense that allowed only 12 goals in the entire 2022 season and a league low 93 shots to opponents and seven times were held to under five shot attempts. Rose averaged 88.4 minutes per game this season and played the full 90 minutes in all but one contest in 2022. The center back also chipped in offensively, notching two assists on the year. This is Rose’s second All-Ivy First-Team nod.

Rose is the first player in team history to receive the Defensive Player of the Year award.

A unanimous selection to the All-Ivy League First Team for the second straight season, Hannah Bebar was also highlighted in the Ivy League’s awards. The sophomore was stellar all season long, playing in 13 games and recording points in 11 of those contests. The midfielder led the team with 20 points on six goals and eight assists in the regular season. Her .62 assists per game was good for seventh-best in the nation while her total assists (8) and total points (20) mark were both top 25 in the country. The Illinois native finished top-six in the Ivy League in every Offensive metric in 2022 to walk away with her second straight First-Team honor.

Hirst also earned back-to-back First-Team honors after playing a huge role in her senior season. The midfielder was a steady and reliable presence in the midfield, playing in all 15 games, starting 14 of them and playing 60-plus minutes in 10 of them. Hirst played big roles in both the Offensive and defensive thirds, contributing to an Ivy-League leading defense and a scoring offense that ranked fifth in the Nation at 2.87 goals per game. Hirst chipped in with five points off a goal and an assist. This is the third All-Ivy Honor for Hirst.

Harvard’s scoring leader, Ahmadian, earned her first All-Ivy Honor after pacing the team with seven goals in the regular season. The sophomore forward came in clutch several times throughout the season, scoring four game-winning goals which was tied for 29th-most in the nation. The Chicago, Ill. Native finished the season with 16 points which was sixth-most in the Ivy League.

After a tremendous sophomore season, Hasbo was named Second-Team All-Ivy League. In the regular season, Hasbo played in and started 11 games while finishing tied for second on the team with 16 points. A Denmark native, Hasbo opened the season with a hat-trick against CCSU, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since 2015. She also finished the season in similar fashion, scoring two goals and netting an assist in the regular season finale. Hasbo earned player of the week honors from the league once this season and landed on the Honorable mention list three other times. Her second All-Ivy honor, Hasbo Landed on the Honorable Mention list in her first-year season.

A phenomenal effort down the stretch netted Hannah Griffin her first career All-Ivy League honor. The Luxembourg native scored four goals in the final three games of the season to help the team cap off an undefeated Ivy League season for the first time since 2016. The senior forward finished the season tied for second on the team with 16 points, the most in her Harvard career.

This is the third consecutive season where Harvard has placed six members on All-Ivy teams and the fourth time in the past five seasons that Harvard has taken home one of the League’s major awards.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brittany Raphino, Brown (Sr., F – Randolph, Mass.)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jade Rose Harvard (So., D – Markham, Ontario)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Pietra Tordin, Princeton (Fr., F – Doral, Fla.)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sarah Martinez, Yale

FIRST TEAM ALL-Ivy

*Kayla Duran, Brown (Sr., D – Woburn, Mass.)

*Brittany Raphino, Brown (Sr., F – Randolph, Mass.)

* Hannah Bebar Harvard (So., M – Naperville, Ill.)

Charlotte Cyr, Dartmouth (Sr., GK – Wethersfield, Conn.)

Courtney Ruedt, Columbia (So., D – Wayne, NJ)

Jade Rose Harvard (So., D – Markham, Ontario)

Laila Booker, Yale (So., D – Potomac, Md.)

Sophie Hirst Harvard (Sr., M – Seattle, Wash.)

Lily Bryant, Princeton (So., M – Brookline, Mass.)

Ava Seelenfreund, Brown (Sr., F – Truckee, Calif.)

Allie Winstanley, Dartmouth (Sr., F – Concord, Mass.)

SECOND TEAM ALL-CIV

Marisa Shorrock, Yale (Jr., GK – Westport, Conn.)

Cecily Pokigo, Cornell (So., D – Middle River, Md.)

Ginger Fontenot, Penn (Jr., D – Camarillo, Calif.)

Ryann Brown, Princeton (So., D – Laguna Niguel, Calif.)

Ania Prussak, Columbia (So., M – Glen Ridge, NJ)

Reagan Pauwels, Cornell (Jr., M – Wall, NJ)

Josefine Hasbo Harvard (So., M – Runstad Kyst, Denmark)

Sizzy Lawton, Penn (Sr., M – Fort Washington, Pa.)

Rebeka Róth, Yale (So., M – Budapest, Hungary)

Ainsley Ahmadian Harvard (So., F – Chicago, Ill.)

Pietra Tordin, Princeton (Fr., F – Doral, Fla.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Sheyenne Allen, Brown (Sr., M – Bear, Del.)

Naya Cardoza, Brown (Fr., D – Ajax, Ontario)

Jessica Hinton, Brown (Jr., D – Middletown, Conn.)

Isabella Schopp, Brown (Fr., GK – Hinsdale, Ill.)

Maia Tabion, Columbia (Fr., F – Sammamish, Wash.)

Sara DeGraw, Cornell (Sr., D – Rye, NY)

Mary Lundregan, Dartmouth (Fr., D – Fairfield, Conn.)

Hannah Griffin Harvard (Sr., F – Schuttrange, Luxembourg)

Laurence Gladu, Penn (Jr., GK – Longueuil, Quebec)

Heather MacNab, Princeton (So., F – Indianapolis, Ind.)

Aria Nagai, Princeton (Jr., M – Herndon, Va.)

Grace Sherman, Princeton (Sr., M – Potomac, Md.)

Marz Akins, Yale (So., D – San Diego, Calif.)

*Unanimous selection