Rose Lavelle for BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year

Closing out another year in which her creativity, consistency and contributions on both sides of the ball were on full display for both club and country, midfielder Rose Lavelle has been named as one of five Finalists for the 2022 BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year.





For the second year in a row, fans will have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.



A look back at the year that was for Lavelle:

One of the USA’s most consistently impactful players, Lavelle started 15 of the 16 matches she played and ranked fourth on the team with 1,108 minutes of action this year.

Lavelle tallied a career-high six assists on the year, which ranked second overall on the team. She also scored four goals on the year to finish with 10 total goal involvements, the third-most combined goals and assists on the team behind Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith.

The 27-year-old scored the game-winning goal against Nigeria on a Spectacular Flying header during a friendly match in September and also had a goal in the Concacaf W Championship against Jamaica. Her two other goals on the year came via a brace against Uzbekistan on April 12, a match in which she also netted and assisted.

The creative and high-motor Lavelle finished the year second on the team with 26 chances created and third in shots on goal (13) while also making her impact felt defensively, ranking second on the team with 34 total tackles, third in interceptions (16 ) and fifth in total ball recoveries (81).