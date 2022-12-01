Rose Bowl to acquiesce on 2024 College Football Playoff expansion

The Granddaddy of Them All is falling in line.

The Rose Bowl, after months of delay, has agreed to amend its contract to pave the way for an expansion of the College Football Playoff in two years, sources say Sports Illustrated. The CFP is expected to soon announce that the Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.

While there are still logistical hurdles to cross, the Bowl game’s delay represented the biggest obstacle in early expansion. In multiple proposals to CFP officials, the Rose Bowl, the oldest active operating bowl, requested guarantees to keep its traditional date and time in future iterations of the Playoff, something the CFP executive board denied. Few, if any, guarantees can be made for the Playoff beyond 2025 because no contract exists.

