Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense.

Drivers: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80TX shaft), 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft), 19 degrees

irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9; Project X 7.0 shafts)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB and 58-11SB degrees; Project X 6.5 shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast (SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour grip)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound

