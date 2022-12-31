Rory McIlroy To Skip First PGA Tour Elevated Event Of 2023

Rory McIlroy is to miss the Sentry Tournament of Champions despite it being one of the PGA Tour’s new elevated purse events.

The 13 new ‘elevated’ events were brought in to combat the Threat of LIV Golf and require the tour’s top players to all play – although an unknown rule Revealed by Golfweek (opens in new tab) is that players are allowed to skip one of them. McIlroy is choosing to skip Hawaii, with his 2023 set to get underway on the DP World Tour at the end of January in the Dubai Desert Classic.

