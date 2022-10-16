Rory Mcilroy shares tips in latest ‘Pop-up Clinic on GolfPass

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 17, 2022) – GolfPass golf’s most comprehensive membership program and streaming platform, today offers another exclusive opportunity to learn golf techniques and tips from the best in the game with the newest GolfPass Pop-Up Clinic now streaming and featuring four-time major Champion Rory McIlroy.

Produced on-location on Oct. 5 in Palm Beach, Fla., the Clinic was attended by Youth on Course patrons and local members on hand for the organization’s “100 Hole Hike” fundraising event at the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course. YOC is a charitable organization with the core purpose to help young people grow and succeed both on and off the golf course by providing more affordable and equal access to golf, with members provided the opportunity to play a round for $5 or less.

Hosting the Pop-Up Clinic show is GolfPass instructor Martin Hall one of the world’s top swing coaches and host of the long-time GOLF Channel series, School of Golf. Hall and McIlroy cover a variety of tips and strategies, including shot set-up and how to focus on a target. McIlroy discusses, in-depth, how many wedges he carries in his bag and in what situations he uses each, explaining the different shots he hits with each wedge. He also covers distance gapping and hitting with high or low trajectories.

The show’s final segment features the ever-popular “glass break challenge,” a viewer favorite from the long-running Big Break reality series on GOLF Channel in which players race to be the first to shoot and break framed glass. Two YOC members were invited to compete against McIlroy, with the result both surprising and delighting the audience.

McIlroy also presents YOC CEO Adam Heieck with a check for $1 million, facilitated by NBC Sports Next through the generous donations from Golfers who have chosen to help YOC expand its national footprint by rounding up to the nearest dollar when booking a round of golf on GolfNow . The check represents the second $1 million contribution presented by NBC Sports to YOC since the “Round-Up” campaign began 21 months ago. The $2 million total has resulted from nearly 6 million contributions on GolfNow, averaging just $0.36 per contribution.

GOLFPASS HELPS GOLFERS PLAY MORE AND BETTER GOLF: In addition to Pop-Up Clinics, GolfPass offers a vast instructional library featuring more than 4,500 video titles, including Ask Rory, The Golf Fixwith host Devan Bonebrake; Lessons with a Champion Golfer; and Build a Better Game – all Hosted by top instructors like Martin Hall, Chris Como and Michael Bannon, as well as golf fitness expert Don Saladino. Members also have on-demand access to a vast library of original video content, including original shows like The Conor Moore Show, On Tour/On Course, My Roots, My Daily Routine, and more. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Next – the innovation and technology division of NBC Sports – GolfPass is designed for today’s golfer and is the only digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive tee-time benefits designed to help every type of golfer – from beginner to expert – play more and better golf. A GolfPass membership is available in North America at GolfPass.com in the UK and Republic of Ireland at GolfPass.co.uk and in Australia at www.GolfPass.com.au . The GolfPass membership is also available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.

