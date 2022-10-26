Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf–PGA Tour feud is ‘way out of control’

As LIV Golf prepares to play its final event of what has been a tumultuous year in golf, Rory McIlroy—the new No. 1–ranked player in the world—said in an interview that the feud with the PGA Tour is “out of control” and he fears the long-term ramifications.

In an interview with The GuardianMcIlroy said the “us vs. them thing has gotten way out of control already.”

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series plays its eighth event this week at Trump Doral in what is being called the Team Championship.

