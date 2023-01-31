Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed feud heightens rivalry between LIV Golf-PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy knew very well who was chasing him down, and eventually caught him, at the Dubai Desert Classic Monday. Which is what made the 72nd hole more of an emotional grind.

Patrick Reed, the tee-tossing LIV Golfer, birdied the final hole to pull into a tie with McIlroy, the man who Reed’s attorney subpoenaed on Christmas Eve. Rory, the top-ranked golfer in the world and LIV’s biggest antagonist on the PGA Tour, needed a birdie to avoid a playoff against his nemesis.

