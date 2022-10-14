Rory McIlroy & NBC Sports surprised the golf fans with a new donation!

Rory McIlroyin partnership with NBC Sports, decided to donate 1 million dollars, which will be of great help to young golfers. Youth on Course is an organization that wants to help young people to start their careers in the world of golf.

Youth on Course CEO Adam Heieck thanks NBC Sports and everyone who had an impact on this donation. This will mean a lot for Heieck and the others. “We’re incredibly honored to have the support of NBC Sports Next and Grateful to the millions of GolfNow users who have chosen to round up over the past two years,Heieck said, as quoted by nbcsports.com.

“These contributions are helping to increase our impact and creating transformative change in the lives of our members”.

Jerramy Hainline is in partnership with Youth on Course

Jerramy HainlineSenior Vice President & General Manager, Golf, NBC Sports Next is excited about this partnership.

NBC wants to support golf development and progress. It is certain that this will not be the end of their donations, and that they will continue to support these or similar organizations. “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Youth on Course and doubly so of the millions of GolfNow Golfers who have generously contributed to our efforts to create more access to our great sport,” said Jerramy Hainline, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Golf, NBC Sports Next. “This round-up campaign is a great example of the many Supplemental ways we are innovating with our industry-leading technology”.

Golf is one of the most popular sports and these positive stories are a good example of how golf is progressing as a sport. Recently, it has been noticeable how much younger generations have less love for sports, including golf. Developing awareness of the importance of sport, its impact, and its benefits, is an important aspect of our society.