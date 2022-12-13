Rory McIlroy Named AGW Golfer Of The Year For Fourth Time

Rory McIlroy has been named the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) Golfer of the Year for a record-equaling fourth time.

The announcement caps a remarkable 2022 for the 33-year-old, who won the FedEx Cup, finished top in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings and reclaimed the World No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Video: Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman, who also claimed the award in 2012, 2014, 2015, was delighted with the news. They said: “I am honored to be recognized for the fourth time by members of the Association as their AGW Golfer of the Year. I have always enjoyed a great rapport with members of the AGW and the media, in general, and it’s not lost on me how beneficial their work is in spreading the word of the game of golf around the world.”

McIlroy also paid tribute to the media for its work during a turbulent year that has seen the introduction of PGA Tour Rival LIV Golf. He said: “The Association is to be congratulated for the work they undertake in continuing to report on golf in these ever-changing times and also their efforts each year to recognize Achievements in the game with the hosting of this prestigious award.”

AGW Chairman Martin Dempster explained why McIlroy fully deserves the recognition. They said: “Rory McIlroy is a worthy winner once again of our prestigious award, having become just the second player to be crowned as the No.1 on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in the same season. There were lots of other strong contenders, including Matthew Fitzpatrick after his brilliant breakthrough Major win in the US Open at Brookline, as well as Linn Grant, who won four times as she topped the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.”

Dempster said the award also recognizes the important role McIlroy has played in his communication with the media this year. They said: “Rory comfortably came out on top in our poll, which was an indication that, in addition to how he plays the game, AGW members also appreciate his frankness, which has certainly been evident this year in particular.”

McIlroy, who joins Lee Westwood as the only other player to be honored four times, will receive the award at next July’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Fitzpatrick came second with Grant in third.

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas