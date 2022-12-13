Rory McIlroy Named AGW Golfer Of The Year For Fourth Time

Rory McIlroy has been named the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) Golfer of the Year for a record-equaling fourth time.

The announcement caps a remarkable 2022 for the 33-year-old, who won the FedEx Cup, finished top in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings and reclaimed the World No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Video: Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy

