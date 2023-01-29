Rory McIlroy leads in Dubai while Patrick Reed finds another rules issue

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed made news again in Dubai on Sunday, but this time for totally different reasons. McIlroy took the third-round lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic; Reed, again, found himself at the center of a rules issue.

McIlroy, who will remain ranked No. 1 in the world, shot 7-under-par 65 at Emirates Golf Club despite a bogey at the last hole to take a three-shot lead into the weather-delayed final round over Dan Bradbury and Callum Shinkwin.

Reed, meanwhile, had a rules incident at the par-4 17th hole, where his tee shot lodged in a palm tree. There was some debate over which tree the ball was in, and the issue was over whether or not he could identify the ball.

