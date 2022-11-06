Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Tiger Woods Ahead Of Potential Return

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are arguably the biggest names in the world of golf and, over the summer of 2022, announced the unveiling of a brand-new media and technology company, TMRW Sports.

The pair are good friends off the course and now, in an interview with Golf & Turismo (opens in new tab)McIlroy has hinted on when we can possibly see Tiger return to action, with the recent Golf Hall of Famer not seen on the course since an emotional missed cut at St Andrews and The 150th Open Championship.

Tiger

Tiger waves to the crowd at The 150th Open Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tiger overall is fine, he is still working hard on his rehabilitation,” stated McIlroy, with the four-time Major Winner adding “the road is long but improving day by day. After the Open Championship he had to take a break, but I think he can be back by the end of the year, maybe at the Hero World Challenge.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button