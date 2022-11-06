Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Tiger Woods Ahead Of Potential Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are arguably the biggest names in the world of golf and, over the summer of 2022, announced the unveiling of a brand-new media and technology company, TMRW Sports.

The pair are good friends off the course and now, in an interview with Golf & Turismo (opens in new tab)McIlroy has hinted on when we can possibly see Tiger return to action, with the recent Golf Hall of Famer not seen on the course since an emotional missed cut at St Andrews and The 150th Open Championship.

Tiger waves to the crowd at The 150th Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tiger overall is fine, he is still working hard on his rehabilitation,” stated McIlroy, with the four-time Major Winner adding “the road is long but improving day by day. After the Open Championship he had to take a break, but I think he can be back by the end of the year, maybe at the Hero World Challenge.”

Back in 2021, less than a year after a car crash which almost resulted in his right leg being amputated, Tiger returned at the 2021 PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, with the 15-time Major Winner then featuring in the Masters, where he made the cut, and the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Following his appearance at St Andrews, Tiger has been spotted numerous times, including a round at Pebble Beach’s par 3 course, as well as alongside Charlie in Mallorca, with Tiger caddying for his son in September. During that time, Charlie shot his best ever round in tournament play.

Tiger and McIlroy’s TMRW Sports recently announced a roster of Athletes in its strategic Investor group. They included Sir Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the interview with Golf & Turismo, McIlroy was asked about Charlie and whether he had played a round with him, with the four-time Major Winner stating that: “No, but I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old.”

He went on to add, “the important thing, however, is that he maintains his light-heartedness and the right spirit. He must continue to play for pure fun without being overwhelmed by the many pressures that, inevitably, will come as the son of a phenomenon like his father. But Tiger is very careful about this and is preserving it in the best way.”

Speaking of Tiger, it is not official as to when and where he will return. However, it would be a surprise not to see him at the Hero World Challenge next month, an event which he hosts. We are also likely to see him back at the PNC Championship on the 17th-18th December, alongside Charlie.