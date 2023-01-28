Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed, golf tee incident in Dubai

If you’re a golf fan, or even just a sports fan in general, chances are you’ve heard about the tee that Patrick Reed tossed Rory McIlroy’s way on the range ahead of this week’s DP World Tour event.

If you missed this bit of social media fun, Reed reportedly wasn’t happy when McIlroy refused to acknowledge him Tuesday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. According to the Independent, Reed then threw the tee at McIlroy “in disgust.”

“I didn’t see it. I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel like — I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him,” McIlroy explained to Reporters Wednesday. “So I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have of thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

Video of the interaction shows Reed Laughing off the snub as he walked away.

Apparent footage of the Rory Reed tee ‘throwing’ incident. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/r35kjE6hO8 — Golf Tips Checker (@GolfTipsChecker) January 25, 2023

McIlroy, who claims he was subpoenaed by Reed’s lawyer last month, scoffed at the idea of one day mending Bridges with Reed.

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well,” said McIlroy. “So again, I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

The world No. 1 makes his 2023 debut this week in Dubai after a strong 2022 season that saw him win both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai season-long titles.