Roquan Smith Takes Home Prestigious Award

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Roquan Smith won this past season’s Butkus Award, which goes to the NFL’s top linebacker.

Smith was also named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and made his first Pro Bowl for 2022-23. He was named the Ravens’ MVP by local media after playing in nine regular-season games with the team after being acquired from the Bears.

Smith is the fourth player to ever win the award in college and professional football, joining Patrick Willis (Ole Miss, 49ers), Von Miller (Texas A&M, Broncos), and Luke Kuechly (Bostom College, Panthers).

