Rookie Stays on Top, Jason Day Shows Off New Swing at American Express Round 2

A 23-year-old Rookie might be holding out on top of The American Express leaderboard, but plenty of big name PGA Tour stars are lurking close behind. Jon Rahm, Tom Kim and a new-and-improved Jason Day all sit within five shots of the hot University of Georgia product, Davis Thompson.

Making just his seventh start on the PGA Tour, Thompson followed up his stellar opening round 62 with an 8-under 64 at PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three tracks hosting this week’s event. Thompson now has five Eagles in two rounds, which ties the PGA Tour’s record for the most Eagles in 36 holes.

