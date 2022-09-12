Rookie Fit Preview: Nikola Jovic Offers Versatile Skillset for Heat – NBA Draft Digest

After another season of falling just short, the Miami Heat will look to finally get over the hump in the 2022-23 season.

With just one rookie taken in the 2022 NBA Draft, Nikola Jovic will have to scrap and fight to earn valuable minutes on a likely playoff bound Miami squad.

The Rookie Class

Nikola Jovic (Forward | No. 27 Overall)

At 6-foot-11, 223-pounds, Jovic offers a unique physical profile with a floor-spacing skillset, something that should help Miami. Jovic will likely play a majority of his career on the wing, and will primarily function as a catch-and-shoot spacer who will strive to be a net-positive on defense.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button