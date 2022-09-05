Rookie Fit Preview: Mark Williams Is Piece Hornets’ Have Searched For – NBA Draft Digest

After searching far-and-wide for a reliable center to Usher them into their next stage, it appears the Charlotte Hornets have finally found their guy via the 2022 NBA Draft.

The team only left with one prospect, but it’s one that could help budding star LaMelo Ball and co. for the foreseeable future.

The Rookie Class

Mark Williams (Center | No. 15 Overall)

The longest player in the class, Mark Williams made a name for himself at Duke, anchoring the Blue Devils interior with solid post play on both ends of the floor.

Bryce McGowans (Guard | No. 40 Overall)

A surprise one-and-done out of Nebraska, the lengthy McGowans showed premier Offensive skill in his Lone college season.

Roles and Opportunities

The Hornets, for now, are stuck somewhere in the middle ground between the Lottery and the NBA Playoffs. There’s minutes to be hard for Talented players, but they’re also not in a position to be grabbing the best of the best on draft night.

Charlotte came away with two talented players who saw slight slides from their respective positions.

Williams, who stands at 7-foot-2 with an unbelievable 9-foot-9 standing reach, should be in line to get immediate minutes with the Hornets.

Charlotte has long searched for a center to throw in alongside Ball, who earned All-Star status last season. Charlotte has long ranked poorly in the interior, and the long Williams will be hard to keep off the court situationally.

McGowans will have a tougher time breaking into the rotation, but his Offensive skill is clear, and should he stand out there is room to work with in the backup backcourt.

Projections

At the very least, Williams will be able to fill a role for Charlotte. He’ll function well as a rim-protector, rebounder and play-finisher, but likely won’t be flashy enough to come away with the accolades.

Williams struggled in a few of his Summer League bouts, but once Ball and others are there to take pressure off of him, he should thrive.

McGowans will likely be best served spending a majority of his 2022-23 season. With a swath of other guards in front of him on the lineup currently, he can hone his outside shooting while still functioning as the centripetal piece.

