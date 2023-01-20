Rookie Davis Thompson Went Crazy Low and the Stats Are Wild

Davis Thompson is a PGA Tour rookie, but after his mind-blowing opening round at The American Express, he may not fire off a better front-nine for the remainder of his career.

To say Thompson caught a heater is an understatement: The Georgia product carded four birdies and back-to-back Eagles on La Quinta Country Club’s front nine to go out in 28. Despite the pressure that comes with approaching the golden number 59, Thompson managed to keep his composure and shot two under on his final nine holes. His 10-under 62 gave him the solo lead of the tournament.

