Rookie David Ojabo to Make Ravens and NFL Debut Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ojabo is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and has been ready to make an impact since mid-November.

The Ravens obviously want to have some added pressure on Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“If my number is called, I just know I’ll be ready,” Ojabo said. “I feel good. I feel great actually.”

The Ravens selected Ojabo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft. He fell to them because of the Achilles injury he sustained during his Pro Day.

Last season at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler is active after missing last week’s game against Pittsburgh with a knee injury. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses and rookie punter Jordan Stout are also active after being listed as questionable entering the game.

Running back Kenyan Drake was also inactive, which is a bit of a surprise. The Ravens are confident that JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards can carry the load.

The Ravens’ other inactive players are:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Browns inactive players are:

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden

Wide receiver David Bell

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas