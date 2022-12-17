Rookie David Ojabo to Make Ravens and NFL Debut Vs. Browns

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ojabo is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and has been ready to make an impact since mid-November.

The Ravens obviously want to have some added pressure on Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“If my number is called, I just know I’ll be ready,” Ojabo said. “I feel good. I feel great actually.”

