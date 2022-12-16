Roof signs with Center College to continue standout golf career | Sports
On Wednesday, St. Mary senior Ellie Roof signed to continue her standout golfing career at Center College with her parents Nicki and Kenny and brother Jack at her side. She has been a one-woman show for the Vikings since her former and future teammate at Center College, Margaret Butts, graduated from St. Mary.
“Today is a day I have been thinking about for a long time. When I was 12 years old, I wanted to play golf in college. Achieving this is not easy and would not be possible without the people in my life,” Roof said.
