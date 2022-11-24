Rood ’23 leads men’s basketball to another win in Texas

Next Game: vs. La Roche 11/26/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 26 (Sat) / 7 pm vs. La Roche History

Hamilton College’s Conner Rood ’23 scored 20 points and the Continentals edged Texas Lutheran University 85-83 at the Bulldogs’ Memorial Gym on Wednesday afternoon.

Season Update

Hamilton won two out of three games in Texas and improved his record to 3-1. Texas Lutheran, a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, dropped to 3-3 overall.

How It Happened

The Bulldogs’ Mason Green tied the score at 72-72 on a 3-pointer with 4:46 left in the second half.

The Continentals took the lead for good with a 9-3 run that started with a jumper in the paint by Eric Anderson ’23 with 3:12 remaining. Patrick Mogan ’23 made two free throws and, after a Trifecta by Texas Lutheran’s Easton Allen, Anderson answered with a basket from long range. Two more Mogan free throws made it 81-75 with 1:51 to go.

The Bulldogs didn't get within one possession again until Riley Fornerette canned two free throws and cut their deficit to two points at 82-80 with 13 seconds left.

Rood was fouled immediately and he restored the four-point advantage. Green sank a 3-pointer and made it 84-83, but there were only three seconds left.

Teja Singh ’25 was fouled on the inbounds play with one second remaining. Singh made the first and missed the second, and Anderson grabbed the Offensive rebound as time ran out.

Hamilton jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first three minutes. The Continentals led by as many as 12 points at 18-6 on a close-range jumper by Rood with 13:32 to go in the first half.

Texas Lutheran went on a 16-3 spurt and took its first lead at 22-21 with 8:58 left. Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the half as Hamilton took a 42-39 edge into the locker room.

The score was tied at 49-49 with 16:42 remaining in the second half when the Continentals scored 11 of the next 14 points. Owen Kane ’25 scored four points during the run, including two free throws that made it 60-52 with 11:49 to go. The Bulldogs didn’t draw even again until Green’s basket with 4:46 left.

Notes

Rood was 6 of 8 from the field and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Hank Morgan ’25 made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, four assists and two steals.

made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Anderson chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Singh recorded 12 points and four assists, and Mogan added a dozen.

Xavier Phillips paced Texas Lutheran with 19 points, and Fornerette added 16 and five assists.

Allen registered 15 points and seven boards, and Green scored 14.

The Continentals shot 54.8 percent from the floor in the first half and 17-for-21 at the line (81 percent) for the game.

Hamilton boasted a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.

The Bulldogs made 12 of 25 shots from beyond the arc for 48 percent.

Next Game

The Continentals play La Roche University in the first round of Rochester Institute of Technology’s Harold J. Brodie Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m