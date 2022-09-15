Ronnie2K Says Stephen Curry Completely Changed How NBA 2K23 Is Played: “In NBA 2K16, Steph Curry Broke The Game.”

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is one of the most influential players to ever step onto an NBA court. While everyone in the league knew that 3 points are worth more than 2 points, coaches were not quick to employ offenses with a focus on shooting 3-pointers. Nowadays, it’s the primary source of offense for most NBA teams.

Stephen Curry is the reason for this as his shooting explosion in the mid-2010s accelerated the entire league into becoming better shooters. The change was so quick that the NBA 2K video game series needed to catch up, as Ronnie2K spoke about when Curry’s shooting broke NBA 2K16 and how they have adapted since.

“It’s definitely different. I remember the year 2K16 when Steph (Curry) had the hashtag #BrokeTheGame. All of a sudden, we’re getting a guy who’s shooting from 35 feet and making it. I read a stat last week that the points per shot are higher from 35 feet than they are from 2 feet. That’s crazy. How do you build a video game where you’re expected to make dramatic shots like that? We definitely have had to adjust the way the NBA does and we continue to do that. The mid-range game is beautiful and there are many guys in the league that are still successful from there, (DeMar) DeRozan, (Kevin) Durant. We have to find a way to be Authentic and also find balance in the video game, which we have done.

Is Stephen Curry Unstoppable In NBA 2K?

Everybody who has played any recent 2K knows that Curry is one of the most enjoyable players to use in the game. He has the speed and ability to find space wherever he needs it.

Even a slightly open shot with Curry is an almost guaranteed 3 points in the game, as it is in real life. He is the only person in NBA 2K23 with a 99-rated three-point shot, 11 points ahead of the second-best.

NBA 2K23 has made shots a little harder to fall for the human that is playing. Timing has become key to making shots fall, so even if someone has Curry and can’t consistently green shots, they will be struggling in the game from start to finish.