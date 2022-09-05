Ronnie Stanley Back Practicing: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens got a massive injury boost ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season.

On Monday, Ravens all-world left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back on the practice field. It was his first time in full Ravens practice since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last season.

Stanley was activated off the Ravens’ PUP list at the end of August but has not been at any practices since. With just six days before the Ravens take on the New York Jets, this is a major boost to their offensive line.

Ravens fans and analysts were thrilled to see Stanley back at practice today. Some noted that he looks good while others are just Hopeful that he can stay healthy this year:

When healthy, Ronnie Stanley is widely considered the best pass blocker in the NFL. His 2019 season was so good that he helped Lamar Jackson break records en route to winning the NFL MVP award.

But in the two years that followed, injuries limited Stanley to just seven games. In fact, he’s dealt with foot and ankle injuries at some point or another almost every season.

If he’s healthy though, Stanley could be the difference between Lamar Jackson being able to return to MVP form and being a mere mortal.

Will Ronnie Stanley play for the Ravens against the Jets this Sunday?

The game will be played at 1 pm ET and will air on CBS.