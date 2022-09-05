Ronnie Stanley Back Practicing: NFL World Reacts

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens got a massive injury boost ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season.

On Monday, Ravens all-world left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back on the practice field. It was his first time in full Ravens practice since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button