Ronnie Radford: Hereford Hero whose goal produced one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history is dead at 79 | UK News

Footballer Ronnie Radford, who scored one of the most memorable goals in FA Cup history, has died aged 79.

Radford became a Hereford Hero when his stunning goal helped the non-league side knock first-division Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a third-round replay in February 1972.

Announcing his death in a statement on their website, Hereford said they were “devastated”.

“Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore, he is a part of football history and has kept Hereford on the football map since 1972,” the statement said.

“His mild manner, and friendly and Modest approach to life epitomised the man he was and he was always delighted to visit Edgar Street, to meet up with past team-mates and watch the present day team in action.

“We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street, not just at FA Cup moments, but forever and celebrate him and his huge role in propelling Hereford United to the Forefront of the nation’s attention with that goal and being part of that team .

“We will carry your spirit onwards. Rest in peace Ronnie.”

Image:

Ronnie Radford (left) and Ricky George



During what would become the most famous match of his career, and one of the Greatest shocks in FA Cup history, Radford blasted home a stunning goal to level the game, sparking a joyous Invasion of the mudbath on which the game was played.

The goal is also remembered for John Motson’s “Oh, what a goal! What a goal!” commentary, which helped launch his career at the BBC.

The footage is aired on third-round day each year.

The goal set the stage for team-mate Ricky George to secure a remarkable 2-1 win for Hereford.

Newcastle United paid their own tribute, saying on Twitter: “Though against us, a goal forever written into FA Cup folklore. Rest in peace, Ronnie.”