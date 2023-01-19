Ronnie 2K speaks on Steph Curry’s absurd three-point rating in NBA 2K23 – Basketball Network

Stephen Curry © Cary Edmondson – USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is undeniably the greatest shooter ever to play the game of basketball. This is displayed in NBA 2K23, as his 99 three-point rating is 11 notches higher than any other player in the game. Last season, Curry was officially crowned as the “best shooter of all time” when he broke the all-time three-point record, passing Ray Allen.

He has drained over 200 shots from beyond the arc in nine seasons and is on pace to do so again after he returns from injury. His three-point record will likely never be broken as he’s up to 3,264 three-pointers made in his career, and he still has plenty of time to add more cushion. His unparalleled shooting abilities have made his three-point rating in 2K an easy decision year in and year out.

Ronnie 2K speaks on the Reasoning behind the discrepancy in three-point ratings

Ronnie 2K recently went on the Cool Kicks podcast and discussed Curry’s three-point rating in NBA 2k23. The drop-off from 99 to 88 is quite drastic, highlighting how unbelievably good Curry is. That said, a wide margin begins to spark questions, and people become eager to know the Reasoning behind 2K’s decisions.

“I mean, I’ll tell you. He keeps beating other NBA players by 100 Threes a season. So like, what do you do about that? Like when he made 402 Threes in 2016, we didn’t have that big of a discrepancy, but we should have probably. You know what I mean? The guy has broken our video game.”

The changing of the game

Players that sit atop the league in player rankings are usually on similar levels in the same categories. However, Curry’s three-point shot is better than any other player currently in the NBA. So, while an 11 overall drop-off seems like a huge discrepancy, there’s nothing else they can do about it.

“I mean, the NBA game now is better. But all the lower levels are terrible. You got to a high school game and a college game, and you see like really untalented people shoot it from 40 feet, and you’re just like , what is this? But if they make it, it’s beautiful.”

Curry’s range has inspired a lot of young players over the years to rely more heavily on the three-pointer. While it’s worth more points and may look better, it’s not always the wisest decision. Even so, seeing so many kids pull up from almost half-court and yell “Curry”; shows how impactful he’s been in basketball. He’s undoubtedly one of the most influential players in the history of the NBA.