Rondout Valley, New Paltz, Ellenville triumph – Daily Freeman

ACCORD, NY — Quarterback Johnny Soi threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Rondout Valley High broke a three-game losing streak with an 18-0 Section 9 Class B win over Liberty on Friday night in the Ganders’ regular-season home finale .

Rondout (2-3 Class B, 3-5 overall) took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Soi’s 19-yard TD pass to Preston Demorest. Soi’s 3-yard touchdown run increased the Ganders’ lead to 12-0 at the end of the first quarter. Soi found Connor Slinsky with a 15-yard scoring toss to make it 18-0 in the second quarter.

Liberty was unable to dent the stout Ganders’ defense the entire game.

“Our defense played great tonight,” Rondout Valley Coach Chris Frenza said. “It was nice to get a win on Senior Night and

right the ship a little bit after last week (a 69-0 loss to Marlboro).”

Frenza said Collin Seablom had multiple quarterback pressures, Dan Delaura had an interception and Colby Merck had a fumble recovery.

“Isaac Millrood had a great night on the line,” Frenza said. “And Aiden Demorest batted down a ball on a key play late in

the game.”

Rondout travels to Port Jervis on Friday to wrap up league play.

New Paltz 30, Port Jervis 28

At Port Jervis, Tony Drewnoski was 12-for-19 passing with two touchdowns as the Presidents handed the Raiders their first loss of the season.

Justin Coiteux rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. One of his touchdowns came on a 65-yard run to start the second half.

Drewnoski connected with Nick Horowitz for one touchdown and found Dalton Veeder for the other. Drewnoski also rushed for 131 yards and also recorded three tackles and an interception on defense.

Logan Ormond recorded six tackles, a sack and a safety for the Presidents, who improved to 4-1 in the league and 5-3 overall.

“Huge team effort on defense,” New Paltz Coach Kyle Jansen said.

Port Jervis fell to 4-1 in the league and 7-1 overall.

Ellenville 54, Livingston Manor/Roscoe 6

At Ellenville, Blue Devils quarterback Jacob Wright threw a pair of TD passes to Casimiro Pomales Jr. and ran for two others

scores as Ellenville improved to 3-2 in eight-man football and 3-4 overall.

Pomales added TD runs of 8, 12 and 68 yards to finish with five touchdowns on the night.

Wright had four two-point conversion runs, while Pomales added two.

Livingston Manor/Roscoe dropped to 0-5 league, 0-7 overall.