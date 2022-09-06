Roncalli President Welcomes New Boys Basketball Coach

Roncalli High School named a new varsity boys head basketball Coach late Friday, and, he’s a member of the Joe Rux coaching tree.

Joshua Erickson has been hired to take over the program for Joe Garceau, who recently left the post for a teaching position at Monona Grove High school.

Garceau coached two Jets teams to state titles during his 7 seasons in the position. Erickson, a 2014 Roncalli graduate, has served as the Assistant varsity Coach for former Jets head Coach Joe Rux, at Brookfield East High School since 2020.

John Stelzer, President of Roncalli Catholic Schools, said in a statement, “I am pleased to welcome Josh as a (physical education) teacher and Coach to the Roncalli community. I have confidence that he will work well with our students and athletes, and continue the proud tradition we have had in the boys basketball program.”

They added, “In our discussions, our search committee felt he was a good match for our program, and that he would represent our school as a person of faith and service while emphasizing the core values ​​of hard work, teamwork and community.”

In addition to being a two-sport athlete in football and basketball during his time at Roncalli, Erickson went on to become a cum laude Graduate from Concordia University in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing.

He was also a two-year Captain of the NCAA Division-3 men’s basketball team.

Josh was quoted as saying, “I’ve been fortunate to have many people in my life, especially in the Roncalli community who have provided examples of what it means to be a great teacher and coach. I teach and coach to be a servant-leader to others in hopes of helping them to be successful. There is little that fulfills me greater than watching students grow and reach their goals.”

Erickson, who recently served as a math specialist with Messmer Catholic Schools in Milwaukee, will begin his new duties with Roncalli later this fall.