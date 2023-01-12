Ronaldo looked so happy scoring goal after goal in training

Cristiano Ronaldo is settling in at Al-Nassr.

Having spent the World Cup as a free agent upon the termination of his Manchester United deal, the footballing world was on tenter hooks to learn who he would sign for in 2023.

In the end, there was confirmation that Ronaldo was waving goodbye to his career in European club football, at least for now, as he put pen to paper on a move to Saudi Arabia.

With fewer and fewer Champions League Clubs willing to take a punt on the 37-year-old, Ronaldo instead turned to what is being widely reported as the most lucrative contract in football history.

At the time of writing, the five-time Ballon d’Or Winner is still Awaiting his debut in the Saudi Pro League as he sees out his two-match ban as a result of knocking a phone out of the hand of a young Everton fan .

However, that doesn’t mean that Ronaldo has simply put his feet up in the mean time, because the Portuguese superstar has been seen getting stuck in with his new teammates.

Al-Nassr fans were drooling over Ronaldo’s silky skills and Lethal finishing during an open training session upon his arrival and little Snippets from the club’s practice drills have also made it out.

What did Ronaldo do in Al-Nassr training?

In fact, one particular upload from the club to their TikTok account proved particularly illustrative of how Ronaldo is getting on.

That’s because the former Real Madrid and Juventus man looked to be living his best life as he scored goal after goal after goal during an Al-Nassr training session with a big smile on his face.

Whether it was from the edge of the box or the penalty spot, Ronaldo seemed to be finding the back of the net like it was clockwork, amassing millions of views and ‘likes’ in the process.

And with Ronaldo rounding off the montage by fooling the goalkeeper with a spot-kick straight down the middle, his full enjoyment can truly be seen as he wags his finger with a huge grin.

Video: Ronaldo enjoying himself with goal Spree in Al-Nassr training

Say what you like about Ronaldo’s decision to sign for Al-Nassr, but all the early signs seem to be pointing towards an important factor: he looks happy.

Sure, moving to Saudi Arabia isn’t going to stand him in good stead for major records and trophies, but if it gives him the boost that he’s been chasing since his United return went sour, then all the more power to him.

And if Ronaldo can transfer the Lethal finishing that he’s showing in Al-Nassr training to the games themselves, then you can rest assured that he’ll have a whale of a time out in the Middle East.

