Ronaldo is a wonderful person – Manchester United midfielder Mejbri

Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri says ex-Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is a wonderful person and he enjoyed working with him.

Mejbri lauds his former teammate

Hopes to remain at Man Utd

Loan deal with Birmingham ends in June.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo and Mejbri briefly worked together at Manchester United before the latter was loaned to the Championship side Birmingham City.

However, the Tunisia international will not work with the veteran forward again – at least at the Red Devils – after the Portugal star and the Manchester club parted ways by mutual consent.

The 37-year-old had publicly criticized the club regarding on and off-the-pitch developments and the current Coach Erik ten Hag.

Mejbri has now revealed how he regards the legendary attacker.

WHAT THEY SAID: “They, [Ronaldo]is a wonderful person, and I learned a lot from him, and I am very happy to train with him and learn from him,” Mejbri told GOAL.

The youngster has further underlined his desire to hit the greatest heights with the Red Devils after completing his current loan deal with Championship outfit Birmingham City.

“I am currently playing for Manchester United, and my goal is to achieve any achievement with the best team in the world, I am in Birmingham until next June, and I do my best to serve the team, and I will return to Manchester United and I don’t know what is in the future”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is part of the Portugal side currently in Qatar preparing to play Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16. The forward has so far scored one goal in the three matches he has played for A Selecao at the World Cup.

Mejbri is out of the World Cup after Tunisia were eliminated. The North African played just one match for his national team – 11 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Denmark.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Mejbri will now head back to England to help his team get from the bottom half of the table as they eye a return to the Premier League.