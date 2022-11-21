Ronaldo in FIFA World Cups: What is the Portugal captain’s goal tally in WC?

Holding the record for most international goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players ever to grace a football pitch.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s World Cup outings were not what he would’ve hoped for. Ronaldo has scored just seven goals in 17 World Cup appearances, including a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 edition of the marquee event.

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has netted 117 goals in 191 international appearances, making him the world record holder for most international goals, surpassing Iranian Legend Ali Daei.

Ronaldo also needs three more goals at the Qatar World Cup 2022 to eclipse the legendary Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals, as Portugal’s all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups.

The Portuguese Talisman has appeared in every edition of the quadrennial event, since his debut in 2006, and will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar which began on November 20.

Ronaldo oversaw his Nation to Glory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship and also guided Portugal to clinch the Nations League title in 2019. However, the World Cup Trophy has eluded him for the longest time.

Ronaldo, 37, will lead the line for Portugal at the World Cup for one last time and will hope to take the Trophy home.

Portugal sits in group H clubbed alongside South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay and will start its campaign against Ghana on November 24.