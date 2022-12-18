Ronaldinho: “Messi could play on until 50”

Lionel Messi has just made history in Qatar. La Pulga has finally lifted the World Cupthe only significant trophy he hadn’t won yet in an illustrious career.

Argentina Touched the sky after defeating France in the penalty Shootout (4-2) after a 3-3 draw. The PSG forward has redeemed himself after not being able to emerge victorious in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.

Messi, who recently admitted that this was his last World Cup appearancecould potentially play in the 2024 Copa America, but there’s no certainty on that happening.

The Argentinian star’s contract at PSG will expire next Junebut the French club will likely offer him a one-year extension contract.

The MLS is on Messi’s Radar too, so he could end up Flying to the US to start a new chapter in his career if he finally decides to leave Paris once he finishes his contract.

Ronaldinho believes Messi still has a lot to offer

At 35, Messi is considered a veteran player and many soccer fans believe his career could come to an end soon.

However, Ronaldinho, one of Barcelona and soccer’s best players ever, thinks his former teammate could extend his career until 50.

“In my opinion, he could play until he is 50 years old because he has a quality that others don’t have”, said the 2002 World Cup Winner with Brazil.

Messi will take some holidays after playing in the World Cup and will come back into action with PSG in January.

The Rosario native will hope to lift another Ligue 1 title alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé and try to conquer the Champions League with the Parisian team.