Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center Nears Completion in the World Trade Center Complex

On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the final component of the rebuilt 16-acre World Trade Center site is coming to a close as work nears completion on the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, a new performance hall in the Financial District. Designed by REX with Davis Brody Bond Architects as the executive architect and developed by The Perelman, the 138-foot-tall structure stands on a plot bound by Vesey Street to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Greenwich Street to the east, and Skidmore Owings & Merrill’s One World Trade Center to the west.

At the time of our last update in May, the Distinctive Marble façade had recently finished installation. Since then, work has shifted to the completion of the ground floor, the setback on the northern side facing Vesey Street, and the surrounding sidewalks. The first level is being clad in dark panelling, creating a striking contrast with the bright Cubic volume above.

Close-up shots show the details in the Marble façade and the dark paneling below, which features a grid of circular cutouts on the bottom of the western profile. This will likely serve as ventilation for the below-grade Ramps to the World Trade Center’s vehicle security center that stretches the length of Greenwich Street, with a secondary point of entry below Liberty Park.

The north side of the base extends beyond the square outline of the venue and aligns with Vesey Street. Metal clips are attached to portions of the reinforced concrete walls in preparation for installation of the black envelope. An outdoor terrace will sit atop this section.

The Subway entrance and ADA-accessible elevator sit behind construction fencing on the east side of the site. This will lead down to the local 1 train that runs through the complex.

The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center will feature three main sections: the Public Level on the bottom, the Performer Level in the middle, and the Play Level on top, with a total of 11 different venue arrangements. Visitors will enter the building via a wide staircase tucked under the cantilevering western corner.

According to the Perelman’s website, interior work is well underway with completion of the theater spaces and public lobby level including the café, bar, and terrace on track for the fourth quarter of 2022. The commissioning of the theaters is set for the first quarter of 2023, followed by a soft opening phase that will test the overall operations of the venue and evaluate the experience of the audience.

The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center is slated for full completion next year.

