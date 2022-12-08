Ron Trombly’s libel-defamation lawsuit remains against Lenox Township Supervisor Anthony Reeder – Macomb Daily

Most of a defamation-libel lawsuit by the former Lenox Township supervisor against the current supervisor has been thrown out by a Macomb County judge.

But three counts for one statement remains against Township Supervisor Anthony Reeder in Ron Trombly’s complaint about Reeder’s claims in campaign literature mailed to Residents in the weeks prior to the 2020 election, based on circuit Judge James Biernat Jr.’s October ruling. Reeder defeated Trombly in the election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button